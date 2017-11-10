Alfold working towards their dream of senior football in a ‘big way’

Alfold are working towards fulfilling a dream of seeing senior football at the club.

The ever-growing club currently sit mid-table in Division 2, but have been busy planning for stepping up.

Off the pitch, they have ongoing plans for floodlights and plenty more ground improvements. While on it, new managers Matt and Jack Munday have been busy recruiting a team to challenge for promotion.

But while no time span has been placed on getting the ambitious club into Division 1, they are making no secret of the fact that is where they want to be.

Club secretary Wayne Mouring said: “Off the pitch the club is planning for senior football in a big way. The clubhouse and facilities are second to none, and can easily pass ground inspections.

“We are planning major ground improvements to achieve senior status, such as floodlights, 50-seater stand, new eight-seater dug outs, hard standing around the pitch, a turnstile and exterior fencing.

“New managers Matt and Jack Munday along with coach Steve Tasker, have slowly added and built an extremely strong squad. Recent signings include players from Premier and Division 1 clubs. So within the club expectations are higher than normal, but feet are very much on the ground.

“There have been lots of rumours that Alfold are doing a Man City of Division 2 throwing money at players just for success, believe me this could not be further from the truth.

“We are building a squad who want to be part of this journey, players who want to buy into the club’s ethos, we do realise that a promotion may bring different circumstances.

“A promotion may be a tall order, but we have put no pressure on the management team or players, what will happen will happen.

“If planning permission is granted and the lights, and stands happen ahead of schedule, then we will all go again next season. But we are all determined to fulfil a dream and that’s to see senior football at Alfold in the not too distant future.”

The reserves are going from strength to strength under new manager Ish Vasconcelosa and are climbing the West Sussex League Championship table, they sit fourth having scored 27 goals conceding only one in their last four games.

The first team exited the Surrey Intermediate Cup on Saturday, losing 5-4 on penalties to Milford & Witley after Kieron Purkis had netted a hat-trick as the game ended 3-3.