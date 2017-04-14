Hughton praises 'professional' display, two-goal Knockaert and clean sheet

Chris Hughton praised a 'proffesional' Brighton & Hove Albion performance and saluted two-goal hero Anthony Knockaert after their 2-0 win at Molineux.

The brace helped Brighton & Hove Albion edge a step closer to the Premier League with victory over Wolves. - their first since 1991.

The winger celebrated his player-of-the-season award in style as he fired home on the stroke of half-time and added a second - his 15th of the season - with ten minutes remaining.

Hughton praised their ability to stifle their opponents as well as another clean sheet.

He said: "I thought it was a really good professional performance away from home that we had to work for. These are a good side with a lot of energy in the side, to have a clean sheet against them is a really good defensive display from the team.

"We also got two goals and could have had more certainly on the counter-attack it was that type of game. We had to play, which we did and that gave us the opportunities to go on and win the game.

"Anthony's first goal was massive. It's a time in the game that effects the team that scores it and effects the team that concedes it.

"The second goal was nothing different from what we have seen from him all season. You give him that space and time and he can produce that. It certainly takes some weight off as they were pushing hard."

On Albion's 21st clean sheet of the season, Hughton praised: "That's been the basis of what we have achieved so far this season. That isn't just down to a goalkeeper and back four, it's about players defending from the front.

"It's wonderful for the defensive players that we have, but it's about a real strong team ethic."

But the Albion boss remained coy on if he felt three points on Monday would see Albion as good as promoted.

Hughton added: "As manager and a group of players you shouldn't think of it like that. I think we all know a win on Monday will all-but mathetically see us up, but I think it would irresponsible of myself and a group of players that have conducted themselves well all season and did it the right way.

"Still the aim has to be - we have four games left - and to get as many points as we can."