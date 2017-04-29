Hughton doesn't know if occasion got to Albion, but says there were no signs of it ahead of Bristol clash

Chris Hughton says he doesn't know if the occasion got to his players as defeat to Bristol City saw them miss out on sealing the Championship crown, but stressed there were no signs of it before the game.

Josh Brownhill got the only goal of the game to secure the Robins' safety in the division and deny Albion the three points they needed for the league title.

It will now go down to the final day of the season, but with a pre-match promotion party at the Amex and them celebrating 20 years since their final game at the Goldstone, it produced somewhat of an anticlimax.

When asked if the scenes could have effected his side, Hughton said: "The honest answer is I don't know. There were certainly no signs of it before the game, but it's obviously been an emotional time.

"I think probably we are a little bit different. Newcastle came down from the Premier League and went back up and expected to go back up.

"The feel in Brighton itself, no disrespect to Newcastle, would be greater probably than Newcastle. They expected to go up, they have been there before and are a Premier League club.

"It's a bigger deal for us, but I don't know. The preparation was good this week. The feel before the game was very much about how we wanted to win.

"We have run out of games, we were fortunate enough to put ourselves in a position where we were promoted with with three games to go, which is a wonderful achievement.

"Irrespective of what happens next week, it won't take away from the fact it has been a brilliant season, but we want to finish top only because we have an opportunity to do that and I hope we can do that next week.

"We know what we have got to do now, we have to go to Villa and win. We have been better away from home this season than last season and we have to do it that way."