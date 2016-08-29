Horsham want players that want to be here, says boss Di Paola

‘If players don’t want to be at the club, we don’t want them’, that’s the strong message from Horsham manager Dominic Di Paola.

Captain Joe Shelley has played for Southern Combination League side Pagham twice over the weekend after dual-signing earlier in the season and Di Paola is presuming he has left the Hornets, but has not heard for certain from the midfielder.

No Caption ABCDE SUS-160428-163750002

Summer signing Charlie Pitcher has opted to leave the club for division-lower Shoreham for who he played for on Bank Holiday Monday.

While Di Paola admitted he was disappointed with both potential losses, he has made it perfectly clear that players that are not fully committed are not welcome at the club.

The manager said: “It’s a great club, why wouldn’t you want to be here and be a part of it? But it’s up to the players.

“Charlie Pitcher has gone and I think Joe has gone. He hasn’t actually told me he has gone properly, but obviously he has played for Pagham all weekend.

“They have been after him for weeks and weeks, offering more and more money that we can’t compete with.

“I am disappointed, but if they don’t want to be here, then we don’t want them. We don’t want anyone here that isn’t up for being here or anyone that has their head turned or is thinking about another club.

“They put that on the pitch. We want people that will dig in for each other and be a team and that is what we had in the past. We never had players last year looking around.

“If people don’t want to fight for a place then we don’t need them. I’d rather have 12 or 13 players that want to be here.

“We will go with what we have got and if we bring in more players it’ll be ones that want to be here and if they don’t to, we will get rid of them, it’s not a problem.”

A Darren Boswell brace and Terry Dodd goal helped Horsham notch their first win of the season this afternoon.

They comfortable overcame a ten-man Lewes side 3-0 to build on their first Ryman League South Division point on Saturday.

On Boswell’s man of the match display, Di Paola said: “Why he hasn’t played higher earlier I will never know. He has been our most consistent player in the first five games for me.

“Hopefully, this is the season he can kick on because he is some talent. He can go either side, can pass, has a great shot and delivery, he is quick and can defend.

“He has the bit between his teeth, but it was a team performance today. The back four were excellent, the goalkeeper was solid and midfield were great. Liam (MacDevitt) was good and brings us something a bit different.

“I am pleased with the result. It’s only one win, but I am very pleased with it.”

