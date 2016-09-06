Horsham have to be up for the fight against Molesey

Manager Dominic Di Paola says Horsham must be up for the fight in their Ryman League South Division clash with Molesey tonight.

Both sides go into the clash at Gorings Mead in search of their second league victory of the season in a bid to climb the table.

The Hornets are looking to bounceback from Saturday’s narrow 2-1 reserve at new leaders Tooting & Mitcham, while their visitors haven’t played since last Monday when they were hit for six by Dorking Wanderers.

Horsham will be without Charlie Farmer, who is ruled out through illness and Lewis Hyde, who is away, while striker Liam MacDevitt is 50/50 due to a quad injury.

Di Paola said: “We have to go again tonight, it’s a long season. We are a bit short tonight as we picked up a couple knocks on Saturday and a couple of other things.

“It makes it a bit harder as we just want to keep going and maintain some momentum.

“The boys can see now that they can compete. We have got a game plan that we will keep working on and hopefully the results will come.

“There are no easy games in this league. We have to be fully up for it and every game else we will lose.

“I do not think this league has a side in it that can go into a game at 60 or 70 per cent and get a result.”

