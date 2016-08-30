Nwachukwu re-signs for Horsham but is a month away from action

Fans’ favourite Tony Nwachukwu has made a welcome return to Horsham and is working hard to get back to full fitness.

Hornets manager Dominic Di Paola has confirmed the winger has re-signed for the club he spent a majority of six years at after joining the youth set-up as an under-18.

The midfielder was Horsham’s top goalscorer in their 2014/15 Ryman League relegation season, but signed a one-year contract at Worthing last year.

Nwachukwu, however, missed the whole of the season at Rebels having picked up a stomach injury in pre-season.

He had been expected to return for the end of the campaign, but a set-back saw him ruled out of making a comeback.

The Horsham-based youngster is still suffering from injury and is a month away from action despite taking part in the warm-up in Horsham’s game against Lewes on Monday.

Di Paola said: “Tony has signed now, he’s not going to be ready yet, he is quite a way off, but it’s good.

“He wanted to come back. He’s a really good lad, great attitude and he has been working ever-so hard off the pitch to get back, that’s what you want.

“He says, ‘I just want to play, I just want to play’, that is exactly what you want.

“We are a bit short of number with Charlie (Pitcher) and Biff (Joe Shelley) leaving, because we were at 18 and are down to 16 now.”

