Heath happy 'winning ugly' as they just see off basement side Arundel

A Broadbridge Heath team still missing seven first-team regulars put in a disjointed performance to finally see off the spirited challenge of bottom-of-the-table Arundel.

The only real pieces of quality being the goals from Jack McNab, George Cousins and top scorer Devon Fender who made it seven from six games in the 3-2 Premier Division won.

The visitors came close on a couple of occasions before on 13 minutes, Tom Bold got round the back and whipped a lovely ball in for McNab to power home a header.

Heath seemed to have clicked into gear and played some neat football before a long ball was partially cleared and Cousins pounced to beat the centre-half, and, although his speed forced him wide, he smashed the ball home off the inside of the post.

Heath then seemed to sit back and Arundel again seized the initiative with several lively attacks and hit the bar with a thunderbolt from Alex Biggs.

It was no surprise when Elliot Dolner pulled a goal back when a corner was deflected by Marlon Maxwell to the unmarked Dolner who powered his header past Jamie Craven from eight yards. However, three minutes before half-time, Fender was put through and the Heath marksman finished clinically.

The second half was much of a non-event with the visitors pushing to get back into the game without really stretching Craven and Heath struggling to get their game going to put the match beyond the visitors.

Jarvis pulled another goal back from the edge of the box forcing the hosts to endure a far more tense last ten minutes than they would have wanted.

Heath assistant manager Sam Chapman said: “Arundel produced much of the attacking play throughout and will think they deserved to get something from the match, however, we take some comfort from welcoming back Tom Howard Bold and Dan Sandell as well as moving up to fourth after winning ugly.”

Manager Steve Painter will want to welcome back some of his absentees - Michael Chester, Stuart Chester, Rob Godfrey, Scott Weller, Alex Parsons, Piers McDermott, Tim Martin or Dean Wright on Saturday when Heath travel to Southwick in the FA Vase.

Heath: Craven, Sim (Elkana), Maxwell, Attwater, Robinson, Howard-Bold, Helsdown (Copestake), Sandell, Cousins (Flack), McNab, Fender.