Dream come true as Luca leads out his Spurs heros

A young Horsham football fan’s dream came true as he walked out on the pitch with his Tottenham Hotspur heros on Saturday.

Luca Whitley, seven, took to the pitch ahead of the Premier League giant’s thrilling FA Cup clash with Wycombe Wanderers.

The Roffey Robins under-eight player walked out with Eric Dier, who captained the North London side, and then had the special honour of going into the centre of the pitch to have his photo taken before kick-off.

The Tottenham fan said: “Dreams really do come true. I nearly had a crying moment when I was standing in the tunnel with all the players. I just couldn’t believe that I was there with the Spurs players.”

The League Two side almost pulled off a major upset as they led the fourth round clash 2-0 at half-time, but Spurs’ blushes were saved as they eventually won the clash 4-3 in the seventh minute of added- time.

Luca’s mother Kim revealed despite the nerve-wracking game it was a special day, she said: “The mascots got to meet the players when they arrived off the coach.

“Luca brought his own Spurs top which he held while the players signed it. The mascots then got dressed into their new Spurs kit provided and went to the tunnel ready to walk out with the players.”

The distant dream is now for Luca to take to the White Hart Lane turf again, but leading out his own mascot beside him.

Kim added: “Hopefully one day he’ll lead the team out again but as a Spurs player. Luca is obsessed with football and his next dream now is to play for Spurs.”