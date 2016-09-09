Di Paola: It’s time to take responsibility

Horsham manager Dominic Di Paola has warned it is time for players to stand up and take responsibility.

The Hornets threw away three points on Tuesday night against a beatable Molesy side in a 3-1 defeat.

Mistakes combined with missed chances are costing Di Paola’s side on their Ryman League return.

It has been a case of narrow defeats in their tough, stuttering start, but the boss believes they have to learn quickly ahead of the visit of Chipstead this weekend.

Di Paola said: “It’s really annoying and another game (Molesy) for me where we have not got out what we deserved.

“We switched off a couple of times and made bad decisions which has killed us when we should be in good shape.

“People need to take responsibility, we had more than enough about us to win that game. We missed four good chances and you are not going to win a game with a combination of that and switching off. It’s the story of our season, we, as a team, need to deal with things a lot better than we are.

“It is about belief as they are more than good enough players to take responsibility. A lot of them have won a lot of games of football. We can’t feel sorry for ourselves. As players there is a lot of experience in the team, but we have got to have a better attitude, better responsibility and approach the game better as these are winnable games.

“They are not doing this these on purpose as they are a good bunch of lads, but we have damaged confidence from the start we have had. We have got to get the belief back.”

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make this website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page at facebook.com/pages/Sport-Sussex

3 Follow us on Twitter @SportSussex

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!