We've got to stick together - Kewell

Crawley Town head coach Harry Kewell reflected on his side's heaviest League 2 defeat of the campaign this afternoon and insisted: "Everyone must stick together."

Former Brighton & Hove Albion forward Craig Mackail Smith hit an 11-minute second half hat-trick, while Eberechi Eze also netted after the break as Wycombe Wanderers ran out emphatic 4-0 victors at Adams Park.

A section of Reds' supporters vented their frustrations as the game wore on, with Kewell heading down the touchline after the final whistle to confront a small minority.

Crawley dropped three places to 21st in League 2 after the loss - leaving them just three points and two places above the relegation zone - but Kewell believes things will turn around.

He said: "We've all got to stick together and fight. Everyone understands that this is going to be tough, it's not going to be a stroll in the park. My players, myself, the staff and the fans all have to be together as one.

"I can understand that the supporters are upset at what they have seen. I'm not afraid, I'll stand up, I'm hurt by this aswell. Like I said we are a team and teams must stick together."