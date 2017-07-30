Verheydt pleased to be off the mark in English football

Crawley Town forward Thomas Verheydt spoke of his relief after opening his account in English football on Saturday.

The Dutch forward headed Reds in front, before they fell to a 2-1 home defeat against League 1 new boys Portsmouth in their final pre-season friendly.

Crawley's summer signing Verheydt was forced home earlier in pre-season but has played a part in each of Reds' final three friendlies.

His first goal came in Crawley's last friendly this season and he hopes to get on a scoring run when the League 2 campaign gets under way this Saturday.

Verheydt said: "I'm really pleased to have got my first goal ahead of the first game of the season next week.

"When you start with zero goals in the pre-season it's a little hard and the pressure is on you, so I was happy to score in our final game before the season starts."

Having featured in all three of Reds' final pre-season games, the Dutch striker now feels he is ready to have an impact as his side get their League 2 campaign going against Port Vale at the Checkatrade Stadium this Saturday.

He added: "I feel fit but now I have to take a rest because my legs are tired after playing three games this past week. We start again with the training tomorrow and I feel good going into the season."

