Taste of the Terrace: Crawley fail to find the net again

Consistency is the name of the game as Crawley Town failed to score for the fourth match running.

Just three points have been gained in that run and Reds’ 19th placing now looks decidedly shaky as only last placed Chesterfield would fail to overtake them by securing a win for themselves.

That fact is all the more disappointing as it certainly looks as though things are beginning to come together under Harry Kewell’s new regime.

The absence of an experienced striker is becoming crucial as the improving football needs to be backed by results before we lose touch with the race.

Three clean sheets from two quite enjoyable days out in Lincolnshire and a home tussle with the league leaders Luton Town could be considered a decent return and they are three points we would have readily accepted before the matches but overall it is still a case of so near yet so far.

As I have said before, nothing much, if anything at all, has changed. We could have won at Sincil Bank particularly if Jimmy Smith had enjoyed a bit of good fortune with a splendid second half effort from 20 yards whilst Lincoln City should have won but Matt Rhead’s powerful header came back off the bar shortly after the restart.

Once again Panutche Camara was Crawley’s star man. To him every break of the ball seems like an opportunity and if Jordan Roberts and Enzio Boldewijn had shown anything like the youngster’s enthusiasm, pace and poise then the outcome may well have been different.

From midfield the skipper again led by positive example and a goal might have resulted if substitute Mark Randall had been paying attention to that. He had a great opportunity to try his luck with a shot but lacked the self belief and tamely tried to lay the ball off, conceding possession instead.

No wonder the noisy 137 travelling fans expressed their discontent in somewhat ribald manner. Interestingly enough by the closing quarter of an hour the very noisy band of Imps’ ultras were noticeably subdued as Reds followed their performance against Luton Town with a spirited second half display.

Frankly I was disappointed with Lincoln who looked nothing like the side that so impressed TV viewers in last season’s FA Cup and the agitation shown by their managers, the Cowley brothers, suggested I was not alone in feeling thus.

Reds are to face Bognor Regis Town in the Sussex Senior Cup tomorrow evening and this could prove a godsend for HK.

He must resist the temptation to change his line-up and bring in fringe players. His current first choices need the boost of scoring the goals they have got close to. Those of us who watched last season’s semi-final know that scoring against the Rocks is no simple task.