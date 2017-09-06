Search

Slideshow: Crawley Town v Yeovil Town

It was a winning day for Crawley Town on Saturday as the team notched up a 2-0 win over Yeovil Town.

Our photographer was at the match and captured the action as the team produced a great performance.

Jordan Roberts scores 2nd goal. Crawley v Yeovil. Pic Steve Robards SUS-170409-120943001

