Slideshow: Crawley Town v Yeovil Town

It was a winning day for Crawley Town on Saturday as the team notched up a 2-0 win over Yeovil Town.
Our photographer was at the match and captured the action as the team produced a great performance.
It was a winning day for Crawley Town on Saturday as the team notched up a 2-0 win over Yeovil Town.
Our photographer was at the match and captured the action as the team produced a great performance.
Almost Done!
Registering with West Sussex County Times means you're ok with our terms and conditions.