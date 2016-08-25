Notts County: Get to know Crawley Town’s next opponents

Crawley Town host Notts County on Saturday.

The two teams have played each other eight time before, Reds having won twice, drawn twice and lost four times.

Following two draws in the 2012-13 season, Crawley won 1-0 at home on December 29, 2013 thanks to a goal by Mark Connolly who is now a Reds again having returned for a second spell.

They fought out a rip-roaring 5-3 battle on October 18, 2014 which they lost despite away goals by Gwion Edwards, Matt Harrold and Marvin Elliott.

Then last in April 2015 came another win, 2-0 at home thanks to goals by Lewis Young and Darren Ward.

Last season Reds lost to the Magpies twice, 4-1 away in September 2015 and 1-0 at home in January 2016.

One of their most famous current players is former Leeds United, Manchester United, Newcastle United and England player Alan Smith.

Among those players who have played for both teams are Dean Leacock, and currently County players Jonathan Forte and Izale McLeod.

McLeod was Crawley’s topscorer 2014-15 with 21 goals but was sold to County by Reds in August 2015 for an undisclosed six-figure sum.

After scoring ten goals last season, he was released by Notts County today (Thursday) and has joined Yeovil Town.

Notts County was formed in 1862 and is the oldest football team in the World at professional level.

Between 1888 and 2014 they played 4,756 matches which was more than any other club.

Juventus adopted their black and white striped kit in 1903 as considered it aggressive and powerful.

They are currently owned by Ray Trew, who bought the club in 2010.

Sven-Göran Eriksson was director of football in 2009-10, while former managers include Jimmy Sirrel, Howard Wilkinson, Neil Warnock, Mick Walker and current England manager Sam Allardyce in 1997-99.

They are curently managed by former Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday player John Sheridan.

Like our Crawley Town Facebook page for all the latest news on the Reds

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make this website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page at facebook.com/pages/Sport-Sussex

3 Follow us on Twitter @SportSussex

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!