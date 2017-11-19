Morris challenges Crawley players to 'put things right'

Stand-in Crawley Town skipper Glenn Morris has demanded he and his team-mates put things right after falling to a heaviest League 2 defeat of the campaign at Wycombe Wanders yesterday.

Reds capitulated in the second half, with Craig Mackail-Smith's hat-trick and Eberechi Eze's opener sending Harry Kewell's team to a 4-0 loss at Adams Park.

Under-fire head coach Kewell confronted a group of disgruntled Crawley supporters after the final whistle, to cap what was a tough day for all involved.

Morris, who took the armband in the absence of injured skipper Jimmy Smith, insists it is down to the players to turn things around now.

He said: "It's a case of picking ourselves up now, we can't feel sorry for ourselves. This is just a one-off at the minute, what we don't want now is one or two games to go that way aswell now.

"Looking at it now - we've just lost 4-0 away to Wycombe - which isn't good enough.

"We've got some big characters in the changing room who can stand up and be counted. It's a case of picking ourselves up now, we can't feel sorry for ourselves. This is just a one-off at the minute, what we don't want now is one or two games to go that way aswell now. We've got to put things right.

Crawley had only conceded 17 times all season in the league prior to the drubbing at Wycombe.

With Morris hoping the second half collapse at Adams Park was just a blip.

He added: "I feel we've been quite sound at the back this season, what we don't want letting goals in start becoming a habit for us now. We need to get back to what we have been doing in terms of defending. That performance was not something that I could see coming, if I'm honest, but it did. We've got to make sure it does not happen again.

"We maybe need to have a bit more belief in ourselves because there is no doubting that the quality is there."