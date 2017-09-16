Liverpool legend Harry Kewell looks forward to crossing swords with ex-West Ham, Newcastle and Bolton star Kevin Nolan

Crawley Town head coach Harry Kewell said he and his team must concentrate on their game plan if they are to upset second-placed Notts County this afternoon.

The Australian is not afraid of the challenge in hand and admits he is looking forward to locking horns with the Magpies boss, former Bolton, West Ham and Newcastle star Kevin Nolan.

The two bosses have played against each other at the highest level and it will make an intreresting change when they compete for the first time as young managers.

Kewell said: “We have our ideas on how we are going to approach the game and how we are going to play against them.

“We feel every team has a weakness but you’ve just got to find it. It’s the same for us: they’ve got to find our’s.

“We will not be afraid of the challenge, we relish these kind of challenges.

“For a team to come here on a high, we want to make it as difficult as possible for them to come here and know they’ll be definitely in a game.”

Former adversaries on the pitch as Premier League players, Kewell and Nolan are both trying to forge themselves managerial careers by learning the job at the lower professional levels.

Kewell said: “I love the fact he has taken the same approach as me, to be to come and work at a level where it is difficult (League 2).

“We both enjoy it, you can clearly see we both enjoy it.

“Instead of usually tackling each other, we’ll proably now be arguing with each other; I look forward to it.

“I’ll greet him well at the start, then obvosuly for 90 minutes I’m sure we’ll be enemies, then afterwards we’ll say hello and have a chat after the game.

“He’ll be a be a bit edgy because I will know what he can bring and vice versa, he will know what I could probably bring.

“I htink it will be an aggressive, tactical game, one where both of us will be placing people in certain positions to probably out-smart each other.

“I think it’s going to be an interesting game.”

Nolan said in an interview the last time he saw Kewell was as a Liverpool fan watching him lift the Champions League Trophy in Istanbul in 2005.

Kewell responded: “We’re all Liverpool fans; we’re at the same kind of age so we grew up watching Liverpool, so we’re all fans.

“So for me it was fantastic that night to do that, but again that’s in the past, so we’ve got to concentrate now on the future.

“He’s going to be prepared as I am ‘cause we both know what it takes to get to the highest level.”