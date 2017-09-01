Liverpool have made a ‘fantastic signing’ in Oxlade-Chamberlain says club legend Harry Kewell

Champions League winner Harry Kewell thinks his former club Liverpool have made a ‘great buy’ in signing Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain from Arsenal.

The move was completed on transfer deadline day for £35 million which brought an end to six years at the Emirates during which he made 130 appearances.

Now head coach of Crawley Town, Kewell reckons joining a massive club like Liverpool will be the making of the 24-year-old England midfielder.

He said: “I think it’s a fantastic move. I’m a big fan of Oxlade-Chamberlain, I think he’s a fantastic player.

“Unfortunately for all the talent that he has had, over the past couple of years he hasn’t played the games.

“It took me by surprise how many times he’s actually played. He doesn’t have a consistency.

“Hopefully now at Liverpool he’s going to a massive club under a fantastic manager I feel he is growing every day, he will become an even better player, I think that’s a great buy for Liverpool.”

Kewell refused to criticise the high transfer fees seen in the Premier League.

He stressed it is not the players but the deal-makers who are responsible for the inflated figures.

He said: “I’m not going to sit here and question what people go for.

“All players want to play football. They’re not the ones demanding the money, they actually just want to play football.

“It’s the people behind the deals who are making the numbers up that are doing it.

“You are asking managers, you are asking coaches, it is not them that are actually doing the final deals.

“Whatever the deal is, for the player they are just going out there playing football because they love playing football so for me, numbers are irrelevant.”