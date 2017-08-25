Kewell relishing trip to league leaders Swindon Town

Crawley Town head coach Harry Kewell is excited by the challenge of coming up against League 2 leaders Swindon Town tomorrow (3pm).

Kewell has found life tricky in his first-ever job in senior management so far this term.

Reds currently sit bottom of the Football League three games into the season, still without a point and have netted just one goal in 270 minutes of action.

A trip to early season table-toppers Robins would not been seen as the ideal task for other managers, but Kewell has every confidence his team can claim their first points this campaign at The County Ground.

He said: "They are a great team and one of the favourites, looking to go straight back up this season.

"It's going to be a test for us but we've worked well this week in training and we're looking forward to the challenge.

"There are no easy games in this division, every single game is difficult. My players relish every team that they play and look forward to whoever we are facing."

Crawley have created numerous chances in their three League 2 games to date this season but have only managed to find the net on one occasion.

Kewell knows his frontmen need to develop a more clinical edge in front of goal, believing that will come should goalscoring opportunities continue to arise.

He added: "We have to start taking our chances. We could sit here in ten games time with all the statistics in the world about chances but we need to start putting the ball in the back of the net.

"We're working each day, the players are working hard, we've just got to keep playing how we are and I'm sure things will change. The players have to keep working hard, we're going to take nothing for granted and the team won't do that."

