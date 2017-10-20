Kewell: Chesterfield are a good team

Crawley Town head coach Harry Kewell believes the Chesterfield side his side lost to 2-0 at home on Tuesday night will prove to be a good team.

He reckons they are in a misleading position at the bottom of the table and are actually looking to bounce back after being relegated last season.

Kewell felt his side should have done better but acknowledges the Spireites have the recources and players to be a force in League 2.

Looking back at the game at this afternoon’s press conference, he recognised they are a bigger and better club who are much better than their lowly position indicates.

He said: “It was disappointing because I know my team can do a lot better.

“Not so disappointing because they are a League 1 team that just got relegated and we all know they’ll be pushing to get up.

“We all know they have a big budget, they’ve got the players in, they’ve got the quality there, so we know they are not going to be down that level. They are going to start putting results toghter, simple as that.

“So if we take that into account when the schedule came out, you’d be looking at Chesterfield, saying: ‘Anything you can get at home or away would be a great result becuase they are a team looking for promotion again.’