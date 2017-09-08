Harry Kewell: ‘We need to keep continuing what we are doing’

Crawley Town’s back-to-back victories over Swindon Town and Yeovil Town moved them off the bottom up to 16th place in the League 2 table and they travel to Colchester United on Saturday, who are two points below them in 20th with only one win to their name.

Colchester got off the mark last weekend with a 5-1 thrashing of newly-promoted Forest Green Rovers.

They are then on the road again on Tuesday night with a visit to second-placed Stevenage who have won their last three games.

Kewell said: “Yes, we’ve got our first points away from home and yes we’ve got out first points at home, which is great. The confidence is slowly building but we can’t get ahead of ourselves, it’s only two games.

“There’s plenty of games to go and we need to keep continuing with what we are doing.

“We’ve got players here that deserve to be playing but they are sitting on the bench.

“You’ve got to give credit to the players who are keeping them at bay.

“(In my job) you’ve got to create an environment where people are challenging week-in, week-out for positions.

“That’s a healthy environment for footballers to grow and be stronger and better.”

Kewell praised Jordan Roberts, who scored two goals on Saturday to make it three in the last two games.

He said: “We are working day-in, day-out with the players, he is working very hard you can see his energy, you can see his enthusiasm.

“He’s got a wicked shot on him, so it’s an opportunity for him. He works for the team, he’s a real team-player it’s not just one person, everyone’s working together and I think you can see it.”