Harry Kewell feels ‘fantastic’ at gaining his first home win in charge of Crawley Town

Crawley Town head coach Harry Kewell praised his back-four and felt ‘fantastic’ to notch-up his first home win since taking charge.

He gave credit to Yeovil Town for creating an early chance on goal and looking good for parts of the game but reckoned his side felt ‘comfortable’ after scoring their first goal.

Crawley Town FC v Yeovil FC 02-09-17. Enzio Boldewijn . Pic Steve Robards SR1721009 SUS-170209-164406001

Jordan Roberts scored two goals either side of half-time to clinch Reds first win at the Checkatrade Stadium since March.

Kewell said: “We got our rewards for playing the first 15/25 minutes with a goal. I thought we felt comfortable.

“They were trying to isolate us at the back and Josh Yorwerth and Josh Lelan were excellent today.

“Let’s not take it away from them, they (Yeovil) did have a good chance in the opening minutes and they missed the target - unfortunate for them but great for us.

Crawley Town FC v Yeovil Town FC 02-09-17. Tackle that led to a yellow card and and injury for Jimmy Smith. Pic Steve Robards SR1721062 SUS-170209-164438001

“They had moments and you are going to get moments in games, you can only control 70 minutes of a game, you cannot control for 90 minutes; it’s impossible.”

Kewell explained his philosophy of being flexible having again played two of his wingers, Roberts and Boldewijn, as strikers.

He said: “In this day and age you’ve got to be able to adjust your playing style.

“You can come as a winger and you can find yourself in the middle of the park.

“It’s things we are working on and we have some great people on the bench ready to fill their boots if they don’t get two goals.”

Kewell admitted taking his first three home points in charge of a Football Legaue team was a great feeling and was a deserved reward for hard work done on the training ground.

He said: “I’m not going to lie, it feels fantastic; a win feels fantastic.

“You work all week in preparing yourself; it’s about giving the players the ideas of what we feel is going to happen and then executing that and they did today.

“I’m very happy to get the first three points at home but we can’t slack on that, we’ve got to continue.”