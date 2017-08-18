Harry Kewell believes Crawley are brave enough to take the game to Cambridge

Crawley Town head coach Harry Kewell is expecting a tough game against Cambridge United but believes his players are brave enough to take the game to the visitors.

The former Liverpool and Leeds star remains upbeat going into tomorrow’s game and says the mood is good in the squad despite defeat in their first two games.

He highlights the thorough pre-season Crawley enjoyed and although still in need of improvement, has belief that the team will do well.

He said: “The mood is good - we’ve taken a lesson obviously from the first two games but it’s positive.

“We can see the positive things which are coming out of the games.

“But we still need to work on a few things. Like I’ve been saying it’s going to take time to change things around and we are all looking forward to that change.

“The ball needs to go in the back of the net first and foremost and we all know that.

“There’s been a few decisions that maybe haven’t gone our way, but that’s football.

“We can only control what we can control, the rest is out of our hands.

“But we are firm believers in what we are doing is right and we are looking forward to this next game and the games beyond that.

“We feel we have had a great pre-season; we feel that we are fully prepared for what is coming around the corner and we will hit it head-on.”

Kewell knows Cambridge will bring a strong threat but is calling on his players to go forward and put the opposition on the back-foot.

He said: “You will look at these games and they need the points as much as we do.

“We are at home so that gives us that slight advantage; they are going to be cautious.

“I have seen both of their games and they have put up a good fight for what they’ve done.

“So it’s going to be a tough game. They are very compact so they’ll be looking for us to make the moves.

“But again in football if you want to be brave you’ve got to make these moves and my guys are brave.”