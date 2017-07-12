Former Leyton Orient star tells Crawley Town fans to get ready for ‘the real Dean Cox’

Crawley Town player Dean Cox is aiming to show Reds fans ‘the real Dean Cox’ following a proper pre-season.

The former Leyton Orient star had a stop-start season last campaign and had a disrupted pre-season 12 months ago as he recovered from injury.

Crawley Town FC v Plymouth Argyle FC. Dean Cox gets opener. Pic Steve Robards SR1706821 SUS-170804-154751001

New head coach Harry Kewell has been putting the players through their paces and the popular midfielder admits his pre-season training has been tough.

Cox said: “It’s been hard work - the manager’s set in his ways and has been working us hard with plenty of running.

“It’s good to have a good pre-season - I’m feeling fit and have lost a lot of weight which I needed to lose.

“Hopefully the fans will see the real Dean Cox, which they haven’t really seen yet I don’t think.

“At the moment we are two teams with no structure. It’s all about fitness in the legs.

“Tactics we’re looking to play will kick-in when we play Chelsea as we prepare to face Port Vale.”

Cox was looking forward to last night’s (Tuesday) second pre-season friendly away to neighbours Oakwood.

You can read the report on our website www.crawleyobserver.co.uk

He believes this Saturday’s pre-season game at the Checkatrade Stadium against a Chelsea XI featuring their youth players will be great for both fans and players alike.

The game will be part of an exciting family fun day featuring plenty of activities for all ages, beginning at 12 noon.

Crawley will be launching their new kit supplied by Errea Sport which will go on sale following a series of tasters published over the last week on the club’s website and the Crawley Observer’s dedicated Crawley Town Facebook page.

Tickets will be £1 if bought by Friday, July 14 and £3 on the day.

Cox said: “There will be a lot going on around the stadium and it will be good for kids, with live music - hopefully it will all put bums on seats and it will be a good atmosphere. Hopefully we can win!

“Chelsea’s kids will be talented with something to prove and with young legs, playing them will be good preparation for League 2.

“We want to win at all costs - winning games breeds confidence you can take into the season.”

Cox welcomes the new arrivals who have joined the squad, believing it will strengthen it for their League 2 campaign.

He said: “The new signings are all good additions. There’s competition for places.

“Everyone’s focussed on getting the shirt for Port Vale and trying to keep it.”