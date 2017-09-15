Former Derby County youth Lelan aiming to ‘spring a surprise’ for Crawley Town on Notts County

Crawley Town defender Josh Lelan is confident Crawley can get back to winning ways and ‘spring a surprise’ when they take on high-flying Notts County on Saturday.

The Reds improved on last week’s 3-1 loss at Colchester United, with a well-earned 1-1 draw away to Stevenage on Tuesday night, but Lelan thinks Crawley can get three points on the table this weekend.

Colchester United v Crawley Town football 9/9/2017 Josh Lelan Picture supplied courtesy of Colchester Gazette. SUS-171109-191918002

He said: “We’ve been looking at clips from them and they throw men forward at free will, but I think we need to stick together as a unit, pick up the second balls and just work hard.

“If we do that and give encouragement to each other, I don’t think it will be a problem.

“We seem to do well against the teams who are doing well themselves and there’s no reason not to go into tomorrow with full confidence.

“I’m sure we can go there and spring a surprise, but it won’t be a surprise for us (if we win).”

The former Derby man, who has started every league game under Harry Kewell this season, has urged Crawley to start on the front foot and be more aggressive this time out after conceding three times in the opening 38 minutes last week.

He added: “I think we need to be strong at the start of games. That’s one area I think we can improve, we can start games on the front foot more and maybe be slightly more aggressive.

“That’s what teams will do, they will try and put pressure on you early doors, especially teams like us who want to play out from the back and create chances through the thirds.

“I think there’s no worries in terms of performances and how its dropping. I think we’re doing just as well as we were before.”