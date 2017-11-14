Fan’s view: Verheydt gives Crawley Town fans a rare treat - a goal!

The way us Reds fans celebrated Thomas Verheydt’s equalising goal on Saturday, you would be forgiven for thinking it was the winning goal in the play-off final!

Such was the euphoria of Checkatrade Stadium.

It was a nice change to remember what it’s like to actually celebrate a Reds goal, after all it was the first time Crawley had scored a League goal at home in seven weeks!

The fact the big Dutchman Thomas Verheydt scored it just added to the hysteria.

For all the injury troubles Thomas has had since signing it was great to finally see him get off the mark for us.

I’ve said it all along Thomas Verheydt is going to have a big part to play for us this season. It’s clear that the big man will thrive on crosses into the box; something that was seriously lacking for the first hour on Saturday.

Now I don’t know if Harry Kewell reads my column or not? But I’d like to think he does.

HK: Us fans completely respect your strong stance on club discipline and your decision to drop Josh Yorwerth for the Wigan game was well documented and in our eyes justified.

But please don’t leave one of our best players on the bench again. The squad just isn’t good enough to leave the quality players out.

The introduction of the two Josh’s at half-time, Yorwerth and Payne completely changed the game. Both players bring quality and creativity to the side; something that was seriously lacking in the first half.

It was a great call by Harry Kewell to bring on two subs at half-time and it instantly changed the game. As 1-1 draws go it was certainly entertaining stuff. The frame of the goal was struck on no fewer than four occasions and once again we came oh so close to winning it at the death.

But if we can’t win at home, then we will just have to keep winning on the road. Up next Wycombe Wanderers away, the scene of Josh Payne’s stunning late winner last season. How we would all love a repeat this season.

Wycombe is a 20-minute journey by train out of London Marylebone.

Quite a few of us Reds fans are meeting at Three Bridges Station and catching the 10.02 to London Bridge on Saturday morning.

If you fancy sampling a Crawley Town away day that will include a few beers and plenty of laughs, then come and join us. You will be most welcome.

After all the boys could do with an increased vocal backing on the road and it may just lead to those much needed three points.