Fan’s View: Roberts stars in ideal winning follow-up

After last week’s fantastic away win at top of the table Swindon, it was imperative that Crawley Town recorded back-to-back league victories at home to Yeovil on Saturday, and that’s exactly what happened.

The performance and 2-0 win was just what the home fans had been waiting for.

Crawley Town fan Steve Herbert

It was Crawley’s first home win since March and the first time Reds had won two league games in a row in seven months.

The star of the show was undoubtedly two-goal Jordan Roberts who seems to be really flourishing under Harry Kewell’s management.

We all knew Jordan was an exceptional player when he join us from Inverness in the summer of 2016.

But unfortunately for Jordan and us fans he was out injured or played out of position too many times last season.

Under HK he has been given the attacking position and freedom where he can really hurt teams.

For this season to be a good one, both Jordan and Enzio need to stay fit. Both players have started the season in fine style.

Talking of quality players, it was a shame to see Matt Harrold leave the club on transfer deadline day but not unexpected.

Over the three seasons Matt had been at the club he had really become a fans favourite. It’s fair to say that we never really saw the best of Matt due to his injuries.

But along the way Matt scored some important goals for us, not to mention important saves too!

Who could ever forget his 60-minute cameo in goal against MK Dons a few seasons ago? The icing on the cake for Matt was when he took charge of the team for the final game of last season where he orchestrated a second half come back against Steve Evans’ Mansfield.

On Saturday Matt Harrold scored on his debut after just four minutes for his new club Leyton Orient.

I think I speak for all fans when I would just like to say thank you to Matt for his time at the club and wish him all the best for the future.

Next up for Reds are two league games on the road at Colchester and Stevenage.

Two teams that have started the season very well, and also two clubs that aren’t too far away to travel too.

This is where us fans can really play a part by making the effort to get to these games and help Harry and the boys continue the positive results of late.

Respect to those that travelled to Cheltenham and Swindon.

But for us to make a mark on League Two this season we really could do with more numbers on the road. It’s a pet hate of mine that too many Reds fans don’t make the effort to get to away games, when really your support is needed more than ever.

Below Reds’ fans Bruce Wells and Glenn Moore with their Crawley flag in Malta for the England game last week.