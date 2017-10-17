Fan’s view: Grimsby pay Crawley Town big compliment

When you hear that Grimsby Town did not water the pitch before last Saturday’s game in order to stop the Reds playing their natural game on it, that was a huge compliment to Harry Kewell and his team.

The point that Crawley achieved at Blundell Park was in fact a very good one.

Pictured below after the Grimsby game Crawley Town goalkeeper Glenn Morris with excited young Reds fan Matthew Brown. SUS-171016-130647002

Away form this season has been particularly pleasing. Three of our four victories this season have come away from home.

Enzio could of made that five. But let’s not get greedy. The clean sheet and battling performance will do for me. Especially when we now have two home games coming up this week.

One of those is against bottom club Chesterfield, where surely you would like to think we can record a second home win of the season, especially to boost the confidence before the arrival of high-flying Luton this Saturday.

Off the field the club has announced that they would like a supporter to be represented at board level.

This will initially be financed by the CTSA whose intention for a long time now has been for supporter representation at board level.

Myself personally I think it’s another positive move by the club. My only concern is that the right person gets the position.

In my eyes it should be someone who’s been around for a while and knows what it’s like to stand on the terrace at somewhere like Bashley on a wet Tuesday night.

I just hope the right person gets the position and as supporters we can move forward as one and help the fan base and the club grow.

I’m going to end this week’s column with a special mention to Reds’ keeper Glenn Morris, who was initially signed by Dermot Drummy at the start of last season as Crawley’s goalkeeping coach.

Well that goalkeeper coach has now played over 50 games for the Reds and goes from strength to strength.

Without doubt he is one of the best goalkeepers in League Two and let’s hope he gets to 150 appearances at least.

