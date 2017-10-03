Fan’s view: Carlisle defeat highlighted need for a goalscorer

For the first time this season the negativity and frustration was evident from the Checkatrade faithful.

Saturday’s defeat again by a single goal showed how badly we are missing a recognised goalscorer or just a goalscorer!

The starting 11 against Carlisle didn’t even include a striker on the pitch.

Both Panutche Camara and Ibrahim Meite were on the bench, both coming on in the later stages to try and save the game.

With Matt Harrold being allowed to leave and James Collins replacement Thomas Verheydt still out injured and yet to make his mark, Reds were again woeful in front of goal.

There is no doubt about it, Verheydt was bought as a like for like replacement for want away James Collins.

The pressure on Thomas to produce when he gets himself fit and back on the pitch will now be intensified by the teams current position in League Two. I really hope he can hit the ground running and silence the doubters.

Let’s give the guy a chance to settle into English football and hopefully way in with the goals that will undoubtedly save our season.

I have every faith that Verheydt is going to be a success at Crawley, but like all new players he is going to need time and patience from the terrace.

The positives from Saturday were that we restricted Carlisle to virtually one chance.

Unfortunately unlike the two we created in the first half they took theirs and with it the points.

The scoreboard back in action was a refreshing change and the attendance was back over 2,000 again after the 600 stay away fans at the midweek 2-1 defeat to Newport County decided to turn up.

It’s no coincidence that the appeal of Champions League football being shown on TV on a Tuesday night is enough to keep people away.

It’s not just a problem for Crawley, but for all lower league clubs. It hurts clubs like Crawley massively in the pocket.

A total of 60 fans staying away is understandable, but 600 is ridiculous.

Come on people, support your local clubs, not the fat cat TV companies that are slowly killing lower league football.