Fan’s view: As a club and a town, let’s give FA Cup a go in Wigan!

Exactly a year ago this week we had just lost 3-1 at Carlisle. I know this because it was the very next day that I wrote my first Reds column for the Crawley Observer.

Dermot Drummy’s side that day had way too many defensive lapses and very little attacking intent.

Pictured at Lincoln media man Alex Stedman with Reds boss Harry Kewell. SUS-171030-193555002

Fast forward a year and what’s changed? Well for a start we have stopped shipping goals for fun. Four clean sheets out of our past five games is evidence of that.

Also we may not be scoring enough goals, but we are certainly creating chances, good ones at that.

Panutche Camara and Jordan Roberts both had great chances to win the game at Lincoln on Saturday. In the end the Reds had to settle for another valuable point.

Yes, Lincoln City hit the crossbar at the start of the second half, but even Crystal Palace can hit the crossbar from time to time, so what does that prove?

Harry Kewell went with Josh Yorwerth, Joe McNerney and Mark Connolly once again in his back line, and once again all three were absolutely superb.

The only missing ingredient from the current team is someone who can put that ball in the back of the net. But I do believe it’s coming.

Someone sooner or later is going to get an absolute hiding. I’m hoping that’s going to be Forest Green Rovers, who are our next league visitors to the Checkatrade Stadium on Saturday week.

Before that we have the small matter of causing an FA Cup upset when we travel to high-flying League One side Wigan Athletic this weekend.

It’s a big ask to get a result up there, but not impossible. As a town and as a club I really hope we travel to Lancashire and give it a right go.

After all it was an FA Cup run that woke the sleeping footballing public of Crawley up in the first place.

A run in this season’s competition is the one thing that could really give our gates a boost – and how the club could do with that right now.

Off the field our media man Alex Stedman has announced he is moving on to pastures new.

Alex has been responsible for the excellent social media coverage that has come out of the club this season – something that is so important in 21st century football.

All the best at Brighton & Hove Albion Alex, your work-rate and brilliant coverage of the Reds is going to be sorely missed.