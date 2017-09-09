Crawley Town’s Dean Cox wants to keep winning run going at Colchester

Having earned his place back in the side, Dean Cox is looking to help Crawley Town continue their current run after two wins on the bounce, away to Colchester United.

Even though the Reds haven’t recorded three wins in a row since March 2015, he was optimistic that the boys could perform and that they are putting in the work to reach the top half of the table this year.

Speaking at the club’s pre-match press conference he revealed boss Harry Kewell has introduced a tough regime.

He said: “It’s hard work, we do a lot of running, he (Harry Kewell) is very thorough in what he does.

“As long as we keep doing what he says, keep working hard, I’m confident we can pick up good results.”

In that sense Colchester are an ideal opposition, with Crawley undefeated in their last nine games against them.

This, combined with the Reds’ current form, makes for an optimistic outing for the former Leyton Orient star and his team-mates as they look to push for a top- half finish this season.

Local lad Cox described the team spirit, before away games especially, and how despite his late return to the team he has been more than welcomed back.

“There’s a great camaraderie in the team, we have a good laugh, staff and players alike. It’s a good club to be at.”

Cox seemed confident of a positive result this weekend and a positive season this year for Crawley, and with their run of form and great team harmony I don’t doubt that they are both realistic goals.