Crawley Town keeper Morris: ‘Our defence is solid and our squad is strong’

Crawley Town goalkeeper Glenn Morris has insisted that the Reds are ‘solid’ in defence and the current problem lies with a lack of goals.

The Reds have failed to win in their last three games, with a 1-0 home defeat to Notts County completing a week which also saw them draw 1-1 away to Stevenage.

Glenn Morris. Crawley Town v Brighton and Hove Albion. Picture by PW Sporting Photography SUS-170725-084404001

But Morris has insisted he has been protected by a strong backline this season.

He said: “I think we need to keep ourselves switched on a little bit, we didn’t feel like they (Notts County) were going to score.

“I know we had a couple of heavier defeats with two 3-1s, but other than that we haven’t let many goals in.

“I always feel we are quite solid.

“County put in a lot of set-plays and we dealt with it all game, and the clean sheets are there for us, we’ve got some good players.”

Custodian Morris praised his back-four.

He said: “We can work on it but I think defensively it’s going well.

“We’ve got to be cuter and create some chances at home which we did first half but second half, it wasn’t happening.”

The former Leyton Orient man stressed that Crawley have improved from previous seasons and they have the strength in depth and quality required to find better form sooner rather than later.

He added: “We’re trying to play our football.

“We want to play out from the back if we can and sometimes it can be frustrating then we don’t kick it long a bit quicker.

“Obviously with Jordan (Roberts) coming back, and if Enzio (Boldewijn) can chip in with a few more goals they will be a handful and teams won’t want to play against them.

“I always feel that they’ve got goals in them, but today it didn’t quite happen.

“Defenders in this league won’t want to play against them, that’s for sure.

“It’s a strong squad, we’ve got people left out.

“There’s lots of people who want to get in and play and if we’re losing games they will be knocking on the door trying to get in and help the club.

“The only way we can please the crowd is if we win the games so that’s what we need to do, especially here.”