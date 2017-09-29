Crawley Town ‘keeper Glenn Morris looks ahead at Carlisle clash

Crawley Town goalkeeper Glenn Morris believes Reds can deal with the Cumbrians’ dangermen.

The popular shot-stopper is determined to help improve Reds’ varied home form and turn the Checkatrade Stadium into a fortress.

Glenn Morris. Crawley Town v Brighton and Hove Albion. Picture by PW Sporting Photography SUS-170725-085227001

He said: “Carlisle are similar to us this year, a bit hit and miss. But we know what they are about and what they bring to the table. We’ve got to stand up and deal with it.

“It will be a tough game and hopefully we’ll turn around our home form, starting tomorrow.

“I think they (Carlisle) will be quite direct, I think we’ll stand up and we’ll deal with it.”

Morris admits he does not know why Crawley have done much better away than at home.

Reds have so far lost four out of five games at home this campaign but on their travels have won two, drawn one and lost just twice.

But the Reds stopper believes their home form can be improved.

Morris said: “It’s still early on, we can turn it around and make this a fortress here.

“A few wins put together at home and all of a sudden you’ve got confidence here and you’ll pick up some points.”

Morris believes the crowd play a key role in helping the team perform.

He reckons they are right to boo if the team to not perform up to scratch.

The Crawley custodian said: “I think the crowd are really good here (at home).

“When the game’s going on I don’t hear too much complaining and sometimes they have got a right to, especially how it went in the second half on Tuesday (against Barnet).

“The crowd’s important, they play a part as well, they get behind us and we haven’t given them too much to cheer about really this season.

“Hopefully we can string a few wins together and it will give everyone a lift.”

Morris admitted it is difficult to explain why Reds have not yet put together a consistent run of results.

He said: “We’re adapting to a new style, I think everyone’s on board with it and we are seeing the benefit.

“The football we’re playing at times is really good and teams are scared to play us.

“They might be thinking they if they hang on in there they can get a result but if we can punish these teams then we will become a real handful.

“It’s hard to explain the consistency but sometimes it takes time and hopefully we can pick it up sooner rather than later.”