Crawley Town head coach Harry Kewell warns of changes after humiliating display

Crawley Town head coach Harry Kewell warned he may make wholesale changes to the side ahead of their next home game against Luton after Reds lost 2-0 at home to bottom of the table Chesterfield.

They conceded two late goals in the 73rd minute by Kristian Dennis and Jordan Flores in the 89th minute to record their sixth home defeat in seven matches.

The result ended Chesterfield’s run of six successive defeats.

Speaking to the club’s website wwwcrawleytownfc.com he said: “It is the first time this season I felt our players didn’t deserve to take anything away from the game.

“If they think they are going to get away with playing football only now and then and not being professional it won’t stand.

“The players that don’t want to work hard will get found out.

“If a player doesn’t make the most of their opportunity then their are others waiting to come in and take it.

“I need to have a very hard think about how we play Luton because it will be a very tough game.”

Kewell then said to the press: “We aren’t being carved open - we didn’t have a good game, I’m not going to lie - we didn’t play well.

“We didn’t create chances, Chesterfield deserved it, we’ve just got to move on. If this job was easy, then everyone would be doing it.

“What we have to do is learn. There’s moments when you are frustrated but we are a team. They lose, we lose, we all feel it.

“I don’t think you can question the desire, everyone’s heart’s in the right place.

“Sometimes in football all you’ve got to do is run, tackle, do the nasty things.

“Maybe we have too many ball players, not wanting to play maybe I need more nasty people.

“There’s moments in football when you’ve got to think, readjust, change things around. There’s a big thing I believe in which they know and maybe they’ll take it onboard.

“If they don’t take it onboard then we’ll find ourselves in these situations again, again and again.

“No-one likes to be in a relegation battle but I think it’s clear to see that we are in a position where we are going to be fighting.

“If you are heading into a fight you need a fighter.”