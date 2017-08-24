Crawley Town head coach Harry Kewell not looking to add to squad before transfer window closes

Head coach Harry Kewell is still looking for his first point since taking charge of Crawley Town but insists he is not looking to add to the squad.

Having scored just two goals in their opening four league and cup games and are currently bottom of League 2 without any points.

Last year’s topscorer James Collins was sold to Luton Town in June for an undisclosed fee and in his absence and despite making seven new signings over the summer, Crawley have struggled to find the net.

The transfer deadline closes at the end of August but Kewell did not identify any areas of his squad which he thinks needs strengthening.

He said: “I’m happy. If you take my stats so far we’ve created over 33 chances and that’s only in three matches.

“So for me it’s just about getting the ball in the back of the net and it will come.

“You can dominate a lot of teams and come away with nothing and you can have one chance and stick the ball in the back of the net and walk away.

“Football’s a funny game, but we have to keep believing.”

Kewell did not rule out taking a look at which players are available but stresses his is happy with his squad and wants his existing players to do the business.

“Regarding the transfer window: look, it’s always up in the air. For the last couple of weeks we’ve had no-one presented to us.

“I’m happy with my squad and all of a sudden you get 1,000 agents ringing you up and saying we’ve got this player, we’ve got that player.

“I’m sure there’s going to be talk, going to be movement, but again, I’m happy with every player.

“No-one ever said it would be easy, I know it’s difficult but we are here to make a difference.

“I’m someone who likes to get out there, have a challenge and have a fight.”

Jimmy Smith is back in light training as he recovers from a serious thigh injury but will not be rushed back into the team.

Reds continue their search for their first points when they travel to top of the table Swindon Town this Saturday before hosting Charlton Athletic under-23s in the Checkatrade Trophy on Tuesday night.