Crawley Town defender Yorwerth aims to bring back three points from Barnet

Crawley Town defender Josh Yorwerth is confident that the Reds will see an upturn in form and they won’t be going to Barnet for ‘anything less than three points.’

Yorwerth, 22, signed a two-year contract extension on Tuesday, having been a regular starter for Harry Kewell’s side in the early stages of the season, and wants to see the Reds improve on last week’s defeat.

He said: “It was disappointing Saturday. I slipped for the goal which I was disappointed with but things like that can happen and we’ve got to be pick ourselves back up now.

“We’ve trained and prepared well and are looking forward to tomorrow.”

The Welshman is confident Crawley can get a positive result but is wary of the threat posed by Barnet.

He added: “They are going to be good. It’s going to be a very tough game for us, but also for them as well.

“We’ve got enough quality to beat anyone in this league, I believe, so we go there prepared with a game plan and hopefully we’ll get the three points.

“We won’t be going there for any less than three points.

“We’ve got to take each game as it comes, keep working hard, listen to the manager and I’m sure we’ll do well this season.

“We’ve gone away to Swindon and beat them 3-0 with a game plan and they were flying at the top of the league before that so we’ve got enough quality to beat anyone.”

The Cardiff youth product also stressed the importance of his relationship with fellow centre-half Josh Lelan, both on and off the field.

He said: “It’s nice to have a centre half partner who you stick with, and the more games you play together, the better you will be together. We are growing a partnership and long may it continue.

“Obviously if you’re friendly both on and off the field, it’s only going to help on the Saturday.”