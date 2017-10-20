Crawley Town boss kewell looks forward to Luton Town

Kewell reckons playing top of the table Luton Town at the Checkatrade Stadium tomorrow will be a perfect way to bounce-back from their disappointing midweek display against Chesterfield.

He also believes teams are coming to Crawley and changing the way they play to try to stop Reds’ passing game.

Kewell said: “I would look at it as one of those ‘off-days.’ We were hurt by it, all of us, the players included, disappointed, but what an opportunity to be able to get back into the full swing of things by playing supposedly the team who are favourites to win this league.

“They have all the main players, they have everything to go up, so there’s no better way to be able to come out and play them.”

“We are getting a lot of teams coming here now and changing their formation.

“Chesterfield the majority of games play with two up front but came here with only one up front.

“People are starting to realise what we are doing and change the way they play.

“Chesterfield are probably the only team that played football against us, especially at home this year.

Kewell insists free-scoring Luton, who include former Crawley topscorer James Collins, who is now joint-topscorer for the Hatters with Danny Hylton with eight goals, can be stopped.

He said: “Ofcourse, they (Luton) are scoring goals for fun, they are taking their chances. Is it going to last, who knows?

“Can they go higher, maybe to a tougher test?

“They are firing on all cylinders but we have also had reports that they can be got at.

“Ok, yes they do have goal-threat, but they can easily be disarmed in certain ways.

“So for me it will be interesting to have someone come here like Luton and play attractive football because I think you’ll get a good football game.”