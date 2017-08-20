Crawley Town boss Harry Kewell demands to the whole club: ‘Let’s stick together’

Crawley Town head coach Harry Kewell has called for the whole club to stick together to turn things around.

Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at home to Cambridge United leaves Reds bottom of League 2 without a point from their first three games.

Football - League 2 Crawley Town v Cambridge Utd A minutes silence for the victims of the Barcelona terror attack. Picture: Liz Pearce 19/08/2017 LP171058 SUS-170820-113211008

The Champions League winner with Liverpool believes in hard work as the way to succeed.

Kewell said: “No-one here at Crawley thought it was going to be easy.

“If they felt that it was going to turn around on a whim, as if someone magical would pull something out - I’ve never known that in my life of football.

“The only way I know how to get results is to work hard. Is to be brave and is to stand-up.

Football - League 2 Crawley Town v Cambridge Utd Pictured in action is Crawley Town's Matt Harrold and Cambridge's Gregg Taylor. Picture: Liz Pearce 19/08/2017 LP171011 SUS-170819-205636008

“You will see certain characters stand-up. That’s what you want to see: people who will put their hand up and say ‘I am going to lead this club forward.’

“It’s not just the players; it’s the coaching staff, it’s the owners, it’s the staff who work here and it’s also the fans.

“We’ve got to be one; we’ve got to work together to turn this club around.”

Kewell was pleased with his team’s play in creating opportunities to score and win the opening matches and praised striker Matt Harrold for his display after coming off the bench.

Football - League 2 Crawley Town v Cambridge Utd Crawley fans commiserate. Picture: Liz Pearce 19/08/2017 LP171010 SUS-170819-205624008

The former Australian international stressed he will be at the club long-term and intends to help the team improve.

He said: “I’ve felt we have done enough in all three games to warrant the wins.

“You’ve got to be switched on for 90 minutes; you can’t relax for a moment as it only takes three or four seconds to score a goal and that’s what’s let us down at the moment.

“I’m happy with my team; my team are working hard, every day. They are putting questions in my mind.

“Matty Harrold came on today and I thought he was excellent; he really helped out Thomas (Verheydt) - it’s new to him, he’s getting the understanding of what League 2 defending’s like.

“They are adapting to the way we are training: it’s different to what they were used to last year.

“I’m here for the long-haul. I’m here to work and I’m here to change this around.”