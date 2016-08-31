Crawley to sign midfielder today

Crawley Town head coach Dermot Drummy confirmed he is expecting to sign ‘an international midfielder’ before the transfer window closes at 11pm today.

Speaking after Reds’ 1-0 victory against Colchester United in the Checkatrade Trophy group match, he said the player was ‘local’ and he was virtually sure he would sign today (Wednesday).

Drummy said: “I am 90 per cent sure of signing a new midfielder who is an international on a permanent buy.”

He added: “He is away at the moment.”

Drummy confirmed he would not be sending any of his players out on loan.

