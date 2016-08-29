Crawley’s Drummy plans to sign midfielder

Crawley Town head coach Dermot Drummy hopes to make a new signing before the transfer window closes on Wednesday at 11pm.

He is looking to bring in a new central midfielder to bolster the squad which has been hit with injuries to midfield trio Josh Payne, Josh Yorwerth and Jordan Roberts.

Payne missed Saturday’s 3-1 home defeat against Notts County, suffering from a sprained ankle.

Yorwerth limped off the field injured on Saturday five minutes before half-time.

Roberts has missed the last four matches with a bruised toe.

Drummy said: “We hope to sign a midfielder before the transfer window deadline on Wednesday.”

