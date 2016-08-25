Crawley’s Drummy aiming to make one more signing

Crawley Town head coach Dermot Drummy is expecting to make one more new signing before the transfer window closes at the end of August.

He has already brought in 19 new players to the club since joining Reds in April.

Drummy will not reveal which position he is targetting or when the signing will happen, but has indicated it will be a permanent deal rather than a loan signing.

He said: “I am looking for one more signing, definitely by August 31st.”

Like our Crawley Town Facebook page for all the latest news on the Reds

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make this website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page at facebook.com/pages/Sport-Sussex

3 Follow us on Twitter @SportSussex

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!