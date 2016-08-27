Crawley look to maintain unbeaten start against Notts County

Crawley Town will be aiming to extend their unbeaten start to the season to five matches when they host Notts County in their second home game in a row at the Checkatrade Stadium this afternoon.

The Magpies have so far notched up four points from their opening games and lie 19th in the table.

Jon Stead looks to be their dangerman so far with three goals to his name already during this campaign.

Dermot Drummy’s side are second in League 2 after their opening games, the last being a 1-1 draw at home to Barnet last Saturday.

Drummy hopes to get midfielder Jordan Roberts back to play following his bruised toe.

However Josh Payne will miss the game with a sprained ankle and striker Matt Harrold is also out with an injured Achilles tendon.

He said: “John Sheridan (their manager) was a class player and I’m sure they’ll play football.

“They have Jon Stead up front who is a seasoned pro’ and I think it will be a really attractive game of football for us and I hope all the fans will get behind us.

“I want to play free-flowing football, but you have to do what you can. We’re building and it isn’t going to happen with a flick of a switch.

“It will take time before we get where I want to go.

“I hope the fans are enjoying it. When a goal goes in and I hear a roar and fans giving Martin Allen (Barnet manager) some stick, that tells me they are getting behind us and at least we are giving them some excitement.”

