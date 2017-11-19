Crawley fans call on Kewell to quit

A number of Crawley Town supporters took to social media to vent their frustration after seeing Reds suffer a heaviest League 2 defeat of the season on Saturday.

Craig Mackail-Smith hit a hat-trick, while Eberechi Eze also netted - with all four goals coming after the break - as Crawley were beaten 4-0 at Wycombe Wanderers.

Supporters grew increasingly frustrated as second half went on, while head coach Harry Kewell headed down the touchline directly after the final whistle - confronting several Reds supporters.

Speaking after the match at Wycombe, Crawley boss Kewell called on everyone to remain together.

He said: "We've all got to stick together and fight. Everyone understands that this is going to be tough, it's not going to be a stroll in the park. My players, myself, the staff and the fans all have to be together as one."

But supporters were less than impressed as their side slipped further down the League 2 table.

Taking to Twitter after the match, @johnjlucy wrote: ‘Tell him to keep walking - to the job centre.’

@MattHowlett3 said: ‘Sack him he is useless ask anyone that supports Crawley.’

Mathew Seage (@Seagie85) hasn’t been impressed with Kewell, he wrote: ‘Shock! The Harry Kewell experiment isn’t going well.’

Several supporters also aired their angry views on the Crawley Observer Facebook page, Bruce Wells said: 'It's too late. Bye Harry, would never have been appointed in the first place.'

Lee Mason was also unhappy and said: 'Just leave our club already.'

Reds will be targeting a first league win in seven matches when they welcome fourth-placed Exeter City on Tuesday.

For more supporters reaction click this link https://www.facebook.com/CrawleyTownFCObserver/?ref=bookmarks (which is the Crawley Town - Crawley Observer Facebook page).