Crawley claim Coventry draw

Crawley Town picked up a point in their League 2 clash at Coventry this afternoon.

Jordan Roberts' 42nd-minute strike - his third in two matches - was cancelled out by Marc McNulty's goal 16 minutes from time as Reds claimed a 1-1 draw at the Ricoh Arena.

Crawley went in to the clash full of confidence, having ended a six-game wait for a league victory by beating high-flying Exeter City last time out.

Reds survived an early scare when Duckens Nanzon's deflected effort struck a post.

Roberts marked what was his 100th career start by firing Crawley ahead three minutes before the break. Full-back Lewis Young pulled back for Roberts, whose strike found the bottom corner, making it three in two matches for him.

Reds came within an inch of adding to their lead two minutes after the restart. Enzio Boldewijn's curling effort came crashing back off the crossbar - with Coventry goalkeeper Lee Burge beaten.

The home side did manage to snatch a leveller 16 minutes from time. Nanzon teed up McNulty, who fired home.

Crawley are back in action on Wednesday as they entertain Fulham under-21's in the Checkatrade Trophy.

CRAWLEY TOWN: Morris; Young, Connolly, Yorwerth, Evina; Boldewijn, Bulman, Randall, Payne, Camara; Roberts. Subs: Meite (Camara, 76), Djalo (Boldewijn, 84), McNerney (Bulman, 84), Mersin, Doherty, Lelan, Lewis.