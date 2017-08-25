Championship striker joins Crawley Town

Crawley Town have signed Cardiff City striker Ibrahim Meite on loan until January.

Meite, 21, joined Championship side Bluebirds earlier in the year after some impressive performances for then-Ryman League Premier Division Harrow Borough.

The addition of another frontman makes him the eighth player Reds head coach Harry Kewell has brought in this summer.

Meite played a huge role in helping Harrow Borough reach the first-round of the FA Cup last season, he then made his Championship debut for the Bluebirds in a 0-0 draw with Wigan Athletic back in April.

Reds director of football, Selim Gayguz, is pleased to have landed another addition to the squad.

He said: "Ibrahim is a young exciting player with a lot of ability, which is proven by a Championship team like Cardiff’s desire to bring him from non-league in January this year.

"We are very happy to bolster our attacking options, it is a great opportunity for Ibrahim to gain some first-team experience and hopefully help the team to improve."

Meite will wear squad number 26 for the upcoming season.

