Chips may be down, but Horsham are warned to watch out by wary manager Di Paola

Horsham boss Dominic Di Paola has said the Chips may be down, but warned his side they must watch out tonight in their Bostik League South Division clash.

The Hornets welcome a third-from-bottom Chipstead, who have just one point from their opening five games, to Culver Road for a league encounter this evening.

Di Paola - who has a mini injury crisis on his hands - believes that their Surrey-based visitors however, are in a false position.

The Horsham manager, who has seen his 14th-placed side pick up seven points from five games, watched Chipstead last week ahead of them securing their first point against Cray Wanderers on Saturday, and was impressed.

He said: "We have a few missing and I do not think they are as bad as their results have shown so far. I went and watched them last week and actually thought they were quite decent.

"Their manager, and I know managers say things, said it was one of the strongest sides he has had at Chipstead for a number of years at the start of the season. It might be taking them a while to get going, I do think they are better than their results have been.

"We know that if we do not turn up, we will get done. We know that is how this league is no matter who you are playing.

"It's hard to get results away from home in this league. You can see that normally from the form table. We want to be successful at home, but we want to win every game at the end of the day."

Horsham hope to have Scott Kirkwood fit despite a minor knock, although Lewis Hyde (knee) and Darren Boswell (heel) both are doubtful. Adam Hunt suffered the re-occurrence of a groin injury on Saturday and is out, along with Asa Nicholson.

Alex Duncan has a hairline crack in his heel and needs a solid rest to help it recover, but Joe Keehan remains sidelined and Di Paola admitted he is concerned about the midfielder's injury.

He said: "It worries me quite a bit. It was a bad one from a bad day at Thamesmead and he needs to have a scan."

Kick-off at the Sussex FA headquarters in Lancing is 7.45pm.