Where do Albion sit in the opening day league table?

New research by Bookmakers.tv has analysed each of England’s 92 football league clubs’ opening day results from the last decade.

Albion are middle of the road, in 49th place with 13 points - four wins, one draw and five losses - from their last ten opening day matches. The only draw came at Derby County (0-0) on the opening day of the Seagulls' promotion-winning season.

Opening day opponents Manchester City are second in the table, with eight wins, one draw and just one defeat from their last ten opening day games.

Top of the lot are Chelsea, who have picked up 26 points out of a possible 30 on offer. Blackpool, Manchester United and Sheffield Wednesday make up the top five.

Bottom of the table are Championship side Barnsley and League One Bristol Rovers, who have both picked up just five points on the opening day in the past ten years.

Fans looking for an exciting start are best to avoid matches involving Tottenham, Southampton, Accrington Stanley, Bury, Northampton and Preston North End – each has scored just seven goals across opening fixtures since the start of the 2007/08 season.

Instead, the most goals have been enjoyed by fans of Chelsea (26), Man City (24), Colchester (23), Ipswich (22) and Gillingham (20).

