Glenn Murray says everyone has to enjoy the moment after Albion closed on promotion to the Premier League this weekend.

The Seagulls top the Championship and are two points clear of Newcastle, while they lead third-placed Huddersfield, who have a game in hand, by 12 points.

Murray hit his 21st goal of the season in the 2-1 victory at Queens Park Rangers on Friday evening but is keeping his feet firmly on the floor: "We've still got a few games to go. It's going to be difficult but we're getting there step by step. We've just got to try to enjoy this moment because we can only go up once for the first time.

"With what happened last year, I think the boys understand every single goal counts. We'll continue to work hard and try to get promoted."

Brighton have picked up three successive wins since the international break and Murray said: "It's been a huge week, exactly what the doctor ordered. It was perfect with nine points and we'd have probably settled for seven in the three games but we surpassed that and got nine. Now we've got a week before Wolves away."

Murray hit 22 goals when Albion won League One in 2010-11 and moved to within one of that total at Queens Park Rangers. On looking to better that total, he said: "I'm out to get as many goals as possible, that's my job and that's what I enjoy doing.

"It would just be nice to get there or surpass it but you never know what's around the corner."

