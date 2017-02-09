Two back but one still out for Brighton

Dale Stephens and Sam Baldock are both in contention to return to Albion's squad for Saturday's home match with Burton Albion.

Midfielder Stephens has missed the past three matches and striker Baldock has been out for five games but both have been back in training this week.

Left-back Gaetan Bong is still ruled out, although has been doing rehab work on his knee injury this week.

For the visitors, Albion loanee Chris O'Grady will not be able to play against his parent club.

