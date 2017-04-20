The celebrations showed what it meant to the players - Hughton

Chris Hughton says the way his team celebrated promotion to the Premier League showed how much it meant to them.

The Albion players led singing from the West Stand after clinching promotion on Monday and were later in plenty of videos and pictures on social media celebrating with fans.

Hughton said: "All of it just shows what it means to this group of players. All of it is understandable and all of it is acceptable because that's what we're here for.

"It shows the achievement and if I look at the group of lads, they're all different.

"You've got the experienced ones that probably won't have too many more opportunities to play in the Premier League, the ones that have been striving for a good few years and the ones that have tasted it before and want a little bit more of it.

"There's enough reasons for the players to have celebrated as they have done.

“It just shows what it means to everybody. We saw signs of the opposite - the disappointment of last season - and we very much saw what that meant, but we’re the other side of it now.

“Everyone has very much enjoyed it, but I have to be a little bit more sensible.

“In the position I’m in, it probably has to sink in a little bit quicker than everybody else, because I have to prepare a team for tomorrow and the next two games.

“What we want to be able to do is give a good account of ourselves. We’ve been able to do that all season and it’s not something that we want to stop doing now.

“I probably have to focus that little bit more, but everything surrounding the last few days has been expected. When the club, players and staff achieve what we’ve achieved this season, everything over the last few days goes with it."

Don't miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you'll be amongst the first to know what's going on.

1 Make this website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page at facebook.com/pages/Sport-Sussex

3 Follow us on Twitter @SportSussex

4 Register with us by clicking on 'sign in' (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don't miss out!