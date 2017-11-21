Stephens: We showed our togetherness and steel

Albion midfielder Dale Stephens felt last night's 2-2 draw with Stoke shows how far the club have come in the Premier League this season.

Brighton trailed twice but fought back to extend their unbeaten run in the Premier League to five games, ahead of a trip to Manchester United on Saturday.



The Seagulls sit ninth in the table with 16 points from 12 games and Stephens said: "A point was probably fair. Both teams created an even amount of chances. We tried to go for the win late on and put a lot of pressure on them but they withstood it.



"They came here to set up a game plan and it's worked for them.



"To concede shortly after equalising is the biggest disappointment of the night. It was disappointing to concede the goals we did but we came back twice which is a positive.



"We know that when we go behind, we've got a togetherness and a steel in our armoury to turn the scoreline around. We've showed that twice tonight."

Albion now travel to Old Trafford at the weekend and Manchester United are unbeaten in 39 home matches.

Stephens said: "It's going to be a tough one but it's an opportunity for us to build on the point we've picked up tonight and then we'll go into another game on Tuesday.

"Performances have been good. We've not been beaten tonight and we're disappointed, it shows how far we've come and we'll look to build on that."

